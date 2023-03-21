Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that the Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s mass protests that paralysed business in various towns across the country cost the Kenya Kwanza government Ksh2 billion.

Speaking while receiving relief food at the Mombasa Port yesterday, Gachagua explained that the money was lost because of the closure of businesses within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

He explained that entrepreneurs closed shops after earlier declarations by Azimio protestors.

“Quite a number of entrepreneurs did not open their shops and businesses in the Nairobi CBD due to fear of looting and destruction of property.”

“As a result of lack of business, the country has lost almost Ksh2 billion – money that should have been circulated in the economy,” Gachagua reiterated.

The DP claimed that the mass action could cripple the economy that was slowly recovering – a move he argued negatively affected Kenya’s reputation with international investors.

“We were getting a lot of affirmation from international financial players and all other partners but the events that took place today are not good for the progress,” he added.

He pleaded with Raila to call off future protests because they were doing more harm than good to the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST