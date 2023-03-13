Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 13, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has finally come clean on what transpired behind the scenes that made Interior CS Kithure Kindiki abandon his clamour to be President William Ruto’s Deputy.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in Tharaka Nithi, Gachagua revealed that he ‘swiped the age card’ to convince Kindiki to bow out from the running mate race ahead of the August 2022 polls.

According to Gachagua, Ruto, then the candidate for the top seat, instructed them to agree on who would deputise him.

This came after hours of trying to determine who was the best pick since both the DP and Kindiki had the qualities of his ideal deputy.

“The President had been trying to make a decision for 17 hours and it boiled down to Kindiki and myself. I am thorough, he is thorough, I am trustworthy, and so is he.”

“Ruto told us to sit down and talk. I told him that I was older than him and asked him to leave it for me,” Gachagua intimated.

However, he promised Kindiki that he would reward him if Kenya Kwanza won the election, and that was how the CS landed the Interior Ministry.

“I vowed to reward him with a powerful office, and did it not happen? And I am advising you (Kindiki) to work closely with the President and myself because your future is bright,” the DP remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST