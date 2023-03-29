Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – The invasion of Northlands City farm by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s alleged goons to force former President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop sponsoring Raila Odinga’s weekly demos has attracted serious criticism from some leaders in Kiambu.

In a statement, former Kahawa Sukari MCA Livingstone Waiganjo condemned the invasion and lootings, saying their efforts to call for police intervention to stop daylight looting of livestock by rogue individuals did not bear fruits.

At the same time, Waiganjo revealed that the invasion of the property and the subsequent looting was uncalled for since the land does not even belong to Uhuru.

According to him, the land belongs to the founding father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, and now it is in the hands of Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

He told the invaders that they were misled that the land belongs to Uhuru Kenyatta.

“But this land is not for Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, it belongs to the founding father of this nation Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and now it is in the hands of Mama Ngina Kenyatta. Invading it was not the best thing to do. The precedence is scary to neighbouring communities,” Waiganjo stated.

He acknowledged the high political temperatures in the country and called on the administration in power to ensure all citizens are safe despite the demonstrations.

