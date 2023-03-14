Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has had a change of heart over Raila Odinga’s Azimio wanting to be part of the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua retracted from his earlier stance that the government was a company and only those who campaigned for Kenya Kwanza were shareholders.

According to Gachagua, President William Ruto was willing to bring everyone on board.

“I am willing to talk to anybody who wants to talk to us, some people are already engaging us.”

“Some come during the day and others come at night, depending on how they look at things,” the DP noted.

Gachagua further revealed that he was not bitter with anyone who opposed Kenya Kwanza in the last general election.

“I am not bitter with anyone, for example, the East African Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament Kanini Kega opposed me during the last election.”

“He was instrumental in my problems but when he reached out since I am a leader, I agreed to work with him,” he remarked.

Gachagua also assured those in opposition that the Ruto-led government was ready to accommodate everyone.

However, he put a condition on those seeking to work with the president in any capacity.

He noted that for anyone to be appointed to the government, he must believe in the bottom-up economic model.

“Choices have consequences, there is no way you can say you do not believe in Ruto and his programs or what he stands for and then you want to be a member of his cabinet,” he remarked.

Gachagua explained that only those who believed in the leadership of Ruto and the bottom-up economic approach would be an asset in helping him govern and transform the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.