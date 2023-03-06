Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 March 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged law enforcers to deal with the drug menace in Ruaka, Kiambu County.

Speaking during a memorial service of the late Sammy Njuguna Murugu, who was UDA’s chief campaigner in Kiambu County, Gachagua breathed fire after he reportedly witnessed drug peddlers selling drugs in Ruaka in broad daylight on his way to the memorial service.

He lectured law enforcers in the area and ordered them to mount an operation to weed out the drug dealers in the area.

“I have just witnessed drug peddlers selling drugs in broad daylight in Ruaka town. This cannot be accepted. Law enforcers must mount an operation and give me a full report,” Gachagua said

Gachagua alleged that most of the drug dealers in Ruaka are foreigners.

They reportedly sell drugs to the youth in the area day and night.

He accused police of laxity, adding that the drug menace must be dealt with.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.