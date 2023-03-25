Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 25, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims by Azimio Chief Raila Odinga that he met Mungiki goons at his residence to plan to disrupt Baba’s protests on Monday.

On Thursday, Raila sensationally claimed that Gachagua, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah and his Kiharu counterpart, Ndindi Nyoro, were planning to kill 1,000 Azimio demonstrators on Monday using Mungiki whom they will plant in the middle of the demos and in the end blame him for the deaths.

However, speaking at the homecoming ceremony of Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu in Kisii, Gachagua dismissed the claims, stating that the government would only deal with protesters in accordance with the law.

He further accused the former Prime Minister of changing his plans to head to State House claiming that he had feared facing President William Ruto.

“He claimed he would go to the State House, the President is waiting for him. Instead. (Instead), he went to the ground to destroy property… If you are afraid of meeting the President, do not destroy property on Monday, come see me at the office.

“He is now rebuking Kimani Ichung’wah, Ndindi Nyoro and me because we have decided that property will not be destroyed. Now he is attacking us. We do not have time, we are in the Government and follow the law, the police will deal with him,” he stated.

He further challenged Raila to deal with him head-on instead of attacking his allies noting that he was ready to have a discussion.

“If you want to know the true colours of Ndindi Nyoro and Kimani Ichng’wah ask Uhuru Kenyatta, he will tell you the real definition of these young men. Let him leave Nyoro and Ichung’wah alone because they are juniors. He should come for me,” he added.

