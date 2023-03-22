Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has decried that many children have dropped out of school because of hunger.

Speaking at the Port of Mombasa when he received 25,000MT of wheat and 16,000MT of sorghum from Ukraine, Gachagua noted that there is an urgent need for more support to the school meals programme to help keep children from drought and famine-affected areas in school.

“Many children have dropped out of school because of hunger. I am sending a special appeal to our partners to chip in and support the school meal programme so we can secure the future of these children,” Gachagua stated.

“While the World Food Programme has committed to supporting us in resource mobilisation to reach more children, we appeal to other partners to join us in keeping the children in school. It is one of the ways of securing their future,” he added.

Currently, at least 5.4 million Kenyans are facing starvation while more than 2.6 million livestock has died.

This comes even as the presidency has increased its budget by eight-fold to buy top-of-the-range cars for President William Ruto, Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to the tune of over Sh800 million.

Besides, the government has also set aside over 1.5 billion to buy fuel guzzlers for the expanded executive following the appointments of 50 CASs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.