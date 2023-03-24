Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 24, 2023 – Police have confirmed that the late Joseph Kubende, a popular political mobiliser, was alone in the house when he fell to his death from an apartment in Roysambu along Thika Road.

Kubende died while in a friend’s house.

He had gone to visit the friend.

A police report indicates a man identified as Jonathan Ochako, a resident of GM Apartments along Lumumba Drive, recorded a statement at Kasarani police station and said the deceased fell from the fourth floor of the building.

“He reported that one Joseph Kubende, 42, had fallen from the fourth-floor house number E2 through the balcony to the ground and he was unconscious,” part of the report reads.

Detectives and regular police officers rushed to the scene and established that Kubende was alone in the house when the tragic incident happened.

The deceased landed in the country a week ago from the United States of America (USA) where he resides and works.

According to the police, the deceased was first rushed to the Jesse Kay Hospital along Lumumba Drive by good Samaritans and was later referred to Radiant Hospital in Pangani where he died.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.