Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Former Cabinet Minister Franklin Bett has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop his mass action call and instead concentrate on how to beat President William Ruto during the 2027 Presidential election.

Speaking on Tuesday, Bett, who is also a former state house comptroller, said Raila’s call for mass action will disrupt Kenya’s social and economic stability.

He added Raila Odinga that had two chances to win the election but lost because of poor preparation.

“This thing of mass action is very disruptive socially and economically. Do we need it then? I firmly say, we don’t. At the election, Azimio had the chance to win. Had another opportunity in court. Both got to a cul de sac! Why? Lack of preparedness! Next! prepare for 2027,” Bett said.

