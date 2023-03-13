Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 13, 2023 – Ahmaad Galloway, the former University of Alabama Right-Back who played for Tide from 1999 to 2002, reportedly died from an accidental overdose.

The Office of the Medical Examiner in St. Louis told TMZ that the ex-football player died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, ethanol and xylazine at the age of 42.

Galloway was found dead in his home on January 9, after he failed to show up at his job as an eighth-grade teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis.

The school’s principal, Susan Reid, said he showed no signs of trouble leading up to his death and had just attended a students’ basketball game days prior to his passing.

In the three years he played for Tide, Galloway rushed for 1,830 yards and 17 touchdowns. He went on to be picked by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft.