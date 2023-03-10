Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 10, 2023 – Seasoned media personality Jane Ngoiri has landed a plum appointment at President William Ruto’s government.

The celebrated Swahili anchor quit Nation Media Group in 2021 after working at the station for years.

In a Gazette Notice, Attorney General Justin Muturi appointed Ngoiri to HIV and Aids tribunal.

She will be part of the six others who are members of the tribunal.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 25 (1) of the HIV and AIDS Prevention and Control Act, the Attorney-General appoint, the chairperson and members of the HIV and AIDS Tribunal,” the notice read in part.

She will serve alongside Carolyne Mboku (the Chairperson), Nelson Wanyonyi Osiemo, Brian Ouko Yego, Dr. Irene Njahira Mukui, Prof Walter Godfrey Jaoko, and Dr. Solomon Musani.

Their appointment takes effect Friday, March 10 and they will serve for three years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.