Saturday, March 18, 2023 – The publicized marriage between former Miss Universe Kenya Rachel Mbuki and her mzungu husband has hit a snag.

The beauty queen got married in a private wedding held at Maui beach in Hawaii in 2020.

The posh wedding was the talk of social media due to the opulence that was displayed.

However, she has parted ways with her husband, barely 3 years after they exchanged vows.

Taking to her Instagram account, Rachel revealed that she is filing for divorce.

“It is with much regret that I announce that my husband and I have come to the tough decision to end our marriage,” she announced to her fans.

She noted that marriage is tough and requested her fans for privacy, adding that she is going through a trying moment.

“This is the part that people usually ask for privacy but I know that this being discussed is inevitable. What I would like to ask for, however, is your kindness and consideration while we work through this tough time,” her post reads.

Rachel and her husband looked like a perfect couple on social media.

Last year, he surprised her with a brand new 2023 Platinum Edition Porsche Cayenne.

She proudly flaunted the high-end car on Instagram and left Netizens talking.

