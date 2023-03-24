Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 23, 2023 – A former recruiter at the tech giant Meta says she misses her job at the firm because they paid her $190,000 to “do nothing”.

Maddie Macho, an employment influencer and job coach, said that she barely did anything as an employee of the firm, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp.

In a TikTok clip, Maddie said: “When I was working at Meta and I was a recruiter and we weren’t expected to hire anyone for the first six months, even the first year.

“This is something they tell you when you start.

“That really blew my mind, I was like, perfect, I’m just going to ride this out for a year.”

Maddie explained that she spent this time undergoing the company’s “thorough” onboarding process.

“We had so many team meetings. Why are we meeting? We’re not hiring nobody!

“Also I was on a team where everybody was new so none of us were hiring anybody. We were all just trying to figure out things none of us knew the answer to. I’d ask my boss and she’d be like ‘I don’t know’ cos she was there too.”

Maddie added: “I really miss it. I wasn’t doing sh*t pretty much. That was nice.”

This month, Meta announced a further 10,000 job cuts across the company as well as a freeze on new hiring.

The tech giant, which was founded by Mark Zuckerberg, sacked an additional 11,000 staff back in November.

Zuckerberg said that the tough plans are part of a “year of efficiency” at the firm, which has seen its earnings fall over the last few years.

Watch the former employee speak in the video below.