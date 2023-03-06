Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 06 March 2023 – ODM national treasurer and former Kitutu Masaba Member of Parliament, Timothy Bosire, busted a young man identified as Caleb Nyairo, for pocketing Ksh 50,000 that he sent to him as part of funeral contributions for the late Shabana FC Chairman Dr. Nyandoro Kambi.

Bosire paraded Caleb in front of the mourners and revealed that he called him claiming that he was the personal assistant to the deceased.

He kept on pestering Bosire to send the pledge of Ksh 50,000.

The former lawmaker sent Caleb the money after he called him endlessly, thinking that he will give it to the deceased’s family.

However, the cunning young man pocketed all the money and lied to him that he had handed over the contribution to the deceased’s wife.

Bosire said he was forced to expose Caleb at the burial ceremony so as to teach young men honesty.

He ordered him to return the money.

Watch the trending video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.