Monday March 27, 2023 – Former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United star, Carlton Palmer has been admitted to hospital after suffering a ‘small heart attack’ while running the Sheffield half-marathon.

Palmer – who was raising money for a number of charities including Cavendish Cancer Care – complained of heart problems in the first mile, before going on to complete the 13-mile course during which his heart rate rose to a dangerously high 232bpm on Sunday, March 26.

The 57-year-old had to go to hospital after the race where he underwent several medical tests, having revealed his ‘heart played up’ at the start of the half-marathon.

At 3 am this morning, Palmer explained he had been kept in overnight and updated fans on his Twitter account as he said: ‘Just to let everyone know I am ok, being kept in overnight in hospital observation/tests heart played up again in the first mile but I managed to complete the course. Congratulations to my gorgeous wife for going sub two hours love you.’

He posted a later update that revealed he had suffered a ‘suspected small heart attack’ as he tweeted: ‘Thank you so much for all the lovely messages I have being kept in hospital with a suspected small heart attack ,they want to find out what has caused this problem so tests are ongoing .I will keep you updated .gutted I was flying to Portugal at 4pm with @LucyPal16907599.’

The 57-year-old finished the half-marathon in an impressive two hours, nine minutes and 21 seconds, and ran alongside his wife, Lucy Kirkby-Palmer – who completed it in under two hours.

This is not the first time Palmer has suffered from heart problems with the former West Brom youngster having to undergo a life-saving five-hour operation for a heart condition back in 2016.

At the time, the former midfielder had just begun a Masters Football game between England and Germany in Singapore despite being advised not to play by his wife and doctor after previous health fears.

Reflecting on the incident in 2017, he told Sportsmail’s Matt Barlow he knew something was immediately wrong.

‘I was fighting for my life,’ he recounted. ‘I could feel the air leaving my body. My heart was pounding like it was trying to get out of my chest and it was getting worse.

‘I’d always been quite flippant about death. When it comes, it comes, that was my attitude but now I was thinking, “f*** me”, and all the things I should have done were flashing through my mind.

‘Someone was shouting, “He’s going to arrest”, and someone else was shouting “Quickly” and I was lying on the trolley with my arms and legs over the sides and I thought it was a stupid way to die.’