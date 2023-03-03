Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 3, 2023 – Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) boss, Prof. Patrick Lumumba has written a letter to President William Ruto and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga revealing his views on the Status of the country.

In the letter dated March 1, 2023, Lumumba expressed dissatisfaction with how the two leaders have been conducting themselves after the August 2022 polls.

The renowned scholar claimed the two leaders were engaging in a war of words as Kenyans are suffering due to the rising cost of living.

Lumumba urged both Ruto and Raila to put the interests of Kenyans first.

To President Ruto, Lumumba urged him to continue discharging his duties as the head of State without fear but also work with the opposition.

“Work with the Opposition to ensure economic recovery, social cohesion, and political stability,” the letter reads.

To Raila, Lumumba appealed to him not to think of who is right and who is wrong but to think of the country at large.

“The country is watching. I urge you, for the sake of Kenya, to remain deaf to the entreaties of those who are urging intransigence,” Lumumba said.

He told Raila that however aggrieved he feels, he should use his considerable experience and influence to help existing institutions such as Parliament to bring necessary changes as we look to the future.

