Saturday, March 4, 2023 – Abdullahi Abacha, one of the sons of the late military head of state, General Sani Abacha, is dead.

The news of his sudden death was announced by sister Gumsu Sani via a tweet on Saturday, March 4.

According to the post, Abdullahi died in his sleep in the early hours of the day.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. I lost my younger brother Abdullahi Sani Abacha,” she wrote.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him jannatul firdous, Ameen. Please include him in your prayers,” she added.

It was gathered that the funeral prayer would hold by 4 pm at the National Mosque today.

Allah ya mishi rahama. Ameen. pic.twitter.com/8RbZPOFqsm — Gumsu Sani Abacha.💍 Mai Mala BUNI. (@G_sparking) March 4, 2023