Friday March 24, 2023 – Former Chelsea coach,Thomas Tuchel is set to return to management with FC Bayern Munich as Julian Nagelsmann is on the verge of being sacked.

The Bundesliga champions are struggling domestically this season and lie second behind Borussia Dortmund.

Nagelsmann, who hasn’t been at the training ground this week, will meet with Bayern bosses on Friday when he will be officially informed of the decision.

Tuchel, 49, has been out of work since being sacked by the Stamford Bridge club in September under the new ownership of Todd Boehly.

Tuchel, who has been living in Munich for some weeks, has previously managed Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern’s players are already aware that Tuchel will be their new manager.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tuchel will take charge of the club. He has agreed on a 2.5-year deal at the Allianz Arena and is set to take over training from Monday.

Reports suggest Nagelsmann’s sacking is based on the club’s league performance, with the board believing that he was directly responsible for 10 points dropped in the league this year.

The German giants have won 10 consecutive Bundesliga titles and they face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals next month