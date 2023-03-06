Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 6, 2023 – An investigation has been launched by the Police in Tinderet Sub-county, Nandi County, following report of a Form One student dying after an alleged corporal punishment by his teachers.

16-year-old Kelvin Kiptanui who is a student at Chemase Secondary, died at Nandi Hills County Hospital shortly after he was admitted in critical condition.

He had been in the school for just two weeks before he was allegedly assaulted by his teachers for copying answers from a Physics textbook during a Friday afternoon examination.

Tinderet Sub-county Police Commander Ali Jire said the matter was reported on Sunday, March 5 by the mother of the student. Jire said;

“It is a very disturbing, and complex matter because the school is yet to make a formal report with the police over the death and the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The mother of the deceased, Monica Cherobon, said her son was well and in good condition when he left home for school that morning.

Cherobon said;

“He was rushed to a nearby dispensary but later on referred to Nandi Hills County Hospital in Nandi East.”

Nandi County Commissioner Herman Shiambi has now called for a thorough investigation to establish exactly what happened.

Martin Masika, the school’s Principal, told the media that he had nothing to say on the incident as the matter was already in the hands of education officers.

He said;

“I have taken the matter to the Ministry of Education and I’m not in a position to comment, just make a follow-up with the concerned officials.”

The body of the deceased has been taken to Nandi Hills Hospital Mortuary and is awaiting a postmortem examination.