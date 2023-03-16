Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 16, 2023 – Dele Alli has reportedly been told to watch the remainder of the Besiktas’ season from the stands.

Alli has made 15 appearances for the Turkish side since joining on loan from Everton but has been struggling for form.

The former Tottenham star was absent from Besiktas matchday squad for their wins over Ankaragucu and Istanbul Basaksehir this month with new boss Senol Gunes still unimpressed by his displays.

Gunes had slammed Alli back in January, insisting the midfielder ‘doesn’t deserve to play’.

The Besiktas manager had also publicly criticised the Englishman for his ineffectual performances in November after hauling him off at half-time against Umraniyespor.

Alli was handed a rare chance by Gunes in January, with the midfielder starring after being given a start in the Turkish Super Lig against Alanyaspor.

The 26-year-old scored and produced a man-of-the-match display in a 3-0 win.

Alli celebrated his goal by putting both fingers in his ears, in a message to his critics over recent months.

He received a standing ovation from the Besiktas supporters when substituted, prompting hope of a turnaround in his loan spell in Turkey.

Alli last appearance came against Antalyaspor last month, where he was taken off at half-time by Gunes.