Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday March 22, 2023 – Former Tottenham star, Dele Alli has gone AWOL in Turkey and isn’t answering the phone to Besiktas, according to the team’s manager Senol Gunes.

The England international joined Everton after leaving Tottenham Hotspur – the club where he grew into one of the best young players in the world – in January 2022.

After joining Everton on a free transfer last year he could not rediscover his top form before he was shipped out to Besiktas on loan.

His season in Turkey has been marred by poor performances and he has failed to impress his manager Gunes, who is now claiming that the club are having trouble getting hold of him.

However, this is disputed by Alli, with the player’s representatives insisting that he had been given permission by the club to travel back to London for a doctor’s appointment.

Gunes suggested Alli – who was permitted some time off from training – may not have returned to the club ‘because it’s raining’ – and said he ‘hoped he didn’t have an accident’.

‘Dele Alli could not come at this time. It’s raining, I guess that’s why he couldn’t come. We’re trying To hear from him. We could not reach you by phone. Hopefully, he didn’t have an accident.’

It comes just a week after Alli was banished from the squad and told to watch the remainder of the season from the stands.

Sportsmail reported how Besiktas had opted not to take up the option of signing Alli for £8million amid his disastrous loan spell with the player being left out of their last two matches after his poor performances.