Wednesday March 22, 2023 – A Lazio football fan who wore a pro-Hitler shirt at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday has been banned and charged.

The supporter in the Monte Mario Grandstand attended the Rome derby wearing a shirt with the name ‘Hilterson’ and the number 88 – an abbreviation of ‘Heil Hitler’ in neo-Nazism.

The fan is set to face charges under the 1993 Mancino law against gestures, actions and slogans hailing Nazism or Fascism.

Police swiftly launched an investigation after the match and, thanks to video footage, identified the individual as a man of German nationality who was involved in a pitch invasion during the Rome derby in 2009, according to Italian outlet ANSA.

If found guilty, the supporter could face jail time of up to 18 months and a fine worth 6,000 euros (£5,275).

Lazio beat bitter rivals Roma 1-0 to climb to second in Serie A behind runaway leaders Napoli, as three red cards were dished out during the explosive grudge match.

A group of Lazio fans allegedly aimed anti-Semitic chants towards the Roma supporters, mocking them for ‘praying in the synagogue’.

Prosecutors are now investigating the chants.

Rome’s Jewish community have since condemned the alleged anti-Semitic behaviour.

Ruth Dureghello, president of the Jewish community of Rome, wrote on social media: ‘An entire stand chanting anti-Semitic chants, a “fan” in the stands wearing a Hitlerson jersey and the number 88, and we, as always, the only ones outraged and protesting.

‘Can it be that everyone continues to pretend that nothing is happening?’

Retweeting the Dureghello’s statement, Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abodi responded:

‘[It’s] impossible to pretend that nothing is happening.

‘I will do my part, as I feel a duty to do. Respect is due and is non-negotiable!’