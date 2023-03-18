Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday March 17, 2023 – A football fan jailed after punching England and Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish has been found dead.

Paul Mitchell, a Birmingham fan, had attacked Grealish at the St Andrew’s Stadium in March 2019.

He attacked Grealish, then 23, from behind after ten minutes of the game had been played.

The footballer, now at Manchester City, had been playing in midfield for Aston Villa.

Mitchell was given 14 weeks behind bars at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to assault.

Now, according to The Sun, the 32-year-old was found dead at a property this week.

Friends and family have paid tribute to Mitchell on social media and described him as a ‘great lad who ‘adored’ his three children.

His Cousin, Lucy Mitchell told The Sun: ‘Paul absolutely adored his three children.

‘He always had a smile on his face no matter what. He had the kindest heart. He is sadly going to be missed by a lot of people.

‘He was a very popular man. It won’t be the same without him here anymore.’