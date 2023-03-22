Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 March 2023 – A little-known lady from Kibera slums has turned into a social media sensation after she was captured in a viral video boldly confronting GSU officers during Azimio demos.

A GSU cop warned her to stop taking selfie videos but she was defiant.

She continued recording the videos and told the cops that she was enjoying her democratic right.

Many Kenyans were impressed with her courage while thirsty men have since camped on her Tiktok account to admire her hot body.

She has a flexible waist and a flat tummy.

Watch videos.

