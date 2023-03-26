Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 26 March 2023 – On Saturday, a video of ODM leader Raila Odinga struggling to walk as he stepped out of a podium after addressing mourners at a funeral in Kisii went viral and raised eyebrows among Netizens.

His political detractors led by Miguna Miguna trolled him badly and alleged that ill health has taken a toll on him.

However, Raila has proved that he is physically fit after he was filmed dancing energetically at Jesus Teaching Ministries church in Kayole while attending a church service with other Azimio leaders.

Watch the video.

