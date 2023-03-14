Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – A first wife attacked her husband’s new bride during their wedding ceremony and it was caught on video.

In the video, as is the custom, the new bride approaches the older wife to greet her and the older wife welcomes her into the family.

But, in this case, the older wife didn’t seem pleased to have a new wife in the family, so as soon as the new wife approached her and greeted “Assalamu alaikum”, the first wife lunged at her and slapped her, then continued hitting her, despite efforts by other women to break up the fight.

Watch the fight in the video below.