Tuesday, March 21, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government is now contemplating arresting Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta over yesterday’s protests against the government that paralyzed the economy.

Addressing the press at Parliament Buildings, the Kenya Kwanza Coalition MPs have pressured the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to arrest Raila Odinga and his financier, Uhuru.

In a statement read by the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, the Kenya Kwanza MPs asked the police to review the evidence and charge Raila and his sponsors.

“We ask the IG of Police not just to arrest the small boys who are paid to riot. If the buck stops at the door of Odinga, go for Odinga. If the buck stops at his sponsor’s door, go for them,” Kimani Ichung’wah noted.

The MPs claimed that Raila and his Azimio La Umoja brigade went against the law by declaring an illegal Public Holiday.

According to Kenya Kwanza, Uhuru was sponsoring chaos to avert ongoing investigations into finances looted during his regime.

“Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brother Raila Odinga are planning the demonstrations to derail ongoing investigations on the crimes committed under the previous regime.”

“What Raila is doing is only equivalent to what the bandits parts of North Rift are doing. Mr. Odinga is involved in a scheme of urban banditry and he must be held to account,” Ichung’wah stated.

The coalition lamented that Azimio La Umoja will continue to breach peace with unlawful acts in the upcoming protests without proper accountability.

“The buck stops with Raila and his sponsors, and they must be held to account for the destruction that took place during the protest,” Ichung’wah noted.

