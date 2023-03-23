Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 23, 2023 – If you are a police officer planning to man Raila Odinga’s demos from next week in plain clothes, you better think twice.

This is after Raila vowed to treat armed non-uniformed police officers who attend their anti-government protests by Azimio as thugs by arresting them.

In a letter to Inspector General Japheth Koome, Raila, through the chairman of the Azimio Executive Council Wycliffe Oparanya, said they will not recognize any officer in plain clothes and will treat them as criminals.

He asked the National Police Service to provide adequate security to all demonstrators across the 47 counties.

“This is a notification to enable the police to provide adequate security to the demonstrators. By this notice; kindly provide adequate security.

“Further to this; we put police on notice that we will allow only uniformed police to bear arms; plain clothes in arms will be dealt with as thugs and hired goons and committed to civilian arrests as allowed per the law,” Oparanya said.

On Tuesday, Raila declared a weekly protest to be held on Monday and Thursday due to public demand.

“In response to public demand, we shall now hold protests every Thursday and Monday beginning next week,” Raila said.

At the same time, Raila condemned what he termed as police brutality on Azimio supporters protesting against the high cost of living in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST