Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has finally agreed to honor the DCI summons after weeks of push and pull for him to be grilled over the alleged raid at his Karen home by police.

This was confirmed by his lawyer Danstan Omari, who stated his client will finally appear at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road on Tuesday.

Addressing the media yesterday, Omari confirmed that he had received the official summons requiring his client to appear at 9:30 am.

The news comes after the former CS failed to appear at the DCI Headquarters yesterday.

His lawyer, Danstan Omari, revealed that his client was not aware of the summons as the DCI did not follow the proper channel.

“He is not aware of any investigations on him but reckons those constitutional offices are at liberty to discharge their mandate; and that he, too has the right to follow due process as a citizen of this country,” Omari noted.

The former CS flew back to the country on Saturday night, March 4, following a two-week trip to the United Kingdom to attend to family matters.

This was met with heavy criticism from Kenya Kwanza politicians who claimed that Matiang’i sought refuge outside the country.

“He was called to record a simple statement but he decided to flee. Didn’t I tell you that these people were cowards?”

“They came after us before the elections, but did we run? They arrested me and took away our property and we stayed put,” Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua stated during a recent rally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST