Thursday March 16, 2023 – FIFA president, Gianni Infantino has unveiled the first ‘Pele’ stadium in Rwanda after asking every country in the world to name a stadium in the Brazilian legend’s honour

This comes months after he revealed that FIFA would ask every country in the world to name a stadium after the legendary Brazilian footballer. He made the request after Pele died at the age of 82 back on December 29 last year.

The Pele Stadium was officially opened by Rwanda president Paul Pagame and Infantino in honour of the Brazilian icon on Wednesday, March 15. After the unveiling, the two men took to the pitch as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress Delegation Tournament.

Infantino in an all-blue strip faced a team led by the Rwanda president, in a tournament which is said to feature football legends and FIFA officials.

Speaking as Pele’s funeral began in Santos in January, Infantino said: ‘We are going to ask that all countries in the world have at least one stadium with the name of Pele.’

Infantino continued that the reason behind this idea would be ‘so that children know Pele’s importance’. The FIFA president also recently paid tribute to Pele to open proceedings at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Paris