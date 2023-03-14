Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – A 36-year-old man identified as Roland Okajere has been remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Magistrate’s Court for allegedly raping his 18-year-old daughter inside his shop.

Okajere who was arraigned on Monday, March 13, on a charge bordering on rape, was accused of committing the offence on January 4, 2023.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Esther Igbineweka told the court that the offence committed is punishable under Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The charge sheet read;

“That you, Roland Okajere, on January 4, 2023, at your shop at Ikotun Bus Stop, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did rape your daughter, 18, by having sexual intercourse with her without her consent and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

The Magistrate, Mr L. A Owolabi did not take the defendant’s plea. He ordered that the defendant be remanded for 30 days pending the receipt of advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.

The case was adjourned till April 12, 2023, for mention.