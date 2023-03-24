Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 24 March 2023 – Controversial city businessman Jamal RohoSafi has a baby mama who lives in Dandora.
Tea Master Edgar Obare shared photos of the businessman’s plus-size baby mama and revealed that they have a daughter together.
It is not clear whether he takes care of his daughter.
Jamal’s appetite for women, especially those with plus-size bodies, is well-known.
His wife Amira divorced him over infidelity and recently, she revealed that he has multiple baby mamas.
Below are photos of his Dandora baby mama.
