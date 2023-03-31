Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 30, 2023 – A family has reportedly rejected a coffin brought by their son in-law for the burial of his mother-in-law.

Facebook user, Bem Raphael Aondongu, who disclosed this on his page, said the incident happened on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

“In the early hours of today, an undisclosed family rejected a casket brought by son in-law for the burial of mother in-law,” the post read.

“As the TIV tradition demands, when a mother or a father dies, the first female child who is married is saddled with the responsibility to make provision for a casket for the burial of any of the deceased parents.

“And for the maintenance of tradition, the first female child in conjunction with her husband who is a son in-law to the deceased mother, tried as he could to bring this casket in the pictures below but only to be rejected.

“According to the family of the deceased, they said the casket isn’t beautiful and too poor to bury a member of their family. You can see how they casket is turned upside down. What’s your take on this?”