Monday, March 13, 2023 – The death of 23-year-old interior designer Jeff Mwathi is shrouded in mystery after it emerged that he might have been murdered inside DJ Fatxo’s apartment along Thika Road and his body reportedly thrown from the apartment’s 10th floor.

DJ Fatxo’s cousin Chris Wang’ombe and his driver Jeff Maina are the main suspects.

Fatxo claimed that on the fateful day Jeff died, he left him in the house with his cousin and driver and went to drop some three ladies in Roysambu.

When he returned home in the morning, he was caught on CCTV in distress while viewing Jeff’s body which was lying lifeless on the ground.

Fatxo’s cousin and driver allege that Jeff committed suicide by jumping through the window.

However, the window where they claim the deceased jumped through is too small for someone to fit in unless pushed.

Below are photos of the two main suspects.

Faxto’s cousin, Chris Wangombe.

Fatxo’s driver, Jeff Maina.

