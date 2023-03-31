Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday March 30, 2023 – A contestant on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Joshua Tylerbest has been arrested and charged with possessing child pornography.

The IT consultant was busted last month in Miami and TMZ reported that security operatives claimed he had a Google account registered to him, which was flagged for allegedly uploading approximately 50 images/videos showing child sexual abuse.

The cops got a search warrant of the Google account and claim they found evidence of Tylerbest interacting with the child pornography images.

After searching his residence, S=security operatives seized several electronic items, including his iPhone which they claim contained 15 files that fit the bill for child porn. Cops also claimed the clips include videos of kids, some of whom are under 10, involved in graphic sex acts with adults.

Tylerbest who has now been formally charged with 15 felony counts of possession of materials showing a sexual performance by a child, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is due back in court in June.