Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, March 6, 2023 – US comedian, Chris Rock criticized Hollywood couple Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith in his new Netflix standup special, mocking Will Smith for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s infamous “entanglement” with her son’s friend August Alsina– and the couple’s public discussion about the affair.

“Will Smith practices selective outrage,” Rock told his audience in the special, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” in which he talked about getting slapped by Smith while on the stage at last year’s Academy Awards.

“Practices selective outrage. ‘Cause everybody knows what the f— happened. Everybody that really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that s—. I didn’t have any entanglements,” he said.

“And for people that don’t know what everybody know(s)… his wife was f—ing her son’s friend, OK? Now, I normally would not talk about this s— but for some reason, these n—– put that s— on the Internet.”

Chris Rock implied that the real reason Will Smith was mad was because his wife admitted to having an “entanglement,” or relationship, with another man.

After previously denying reports of an affair with family friend August Alsina in 2021, Pinkett Smith reluctantly confirmed her relationship with the rapper, in a conversation with Smith on “Red Table Talk.”

“I got into a different kind of ‘entanglement’ with August,” the actress revealed, while also admitting she and Smith were separated at the time. She further clarified, “It was a relationship, absolutely.”

“I have no idea why two talented people would do something that f—— low-down,” Rock continued during his Netflix standup. “What the f—? We’ve all been cheated on. Everybody in here [has] been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television.

“Why the f— would you do that s—? She hurt him way more than he hurt me. OK,” he told the crowd.

Rock admitted that when the news broke about the couple, he tried to reach out to Smith.

“I tried to call the motherf—– and give him my condolences – he ain’t pick up for me. Everybody called that man a b—-…They called his wife a predator. Everybody called him a b—-. Everybody! Everybody! And who’s he hit? Me.”

Smith famously stormed the Oscar stage in 2022, slapping Rock across the face after the comedian made a joke referencing Pinkett Smith’s bald head. She suffers from alopecia.

Upon sitting down, he yelled at Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth.”

The violent moment overshadowed Smith’s first Academy Award win for his portrayal of Richard Williams in “King Richard.”

“So then I do some jokes about her, who gives a f—. That’s how it is. She starts it, I finish it. That’s what the f— happened. Nobody’s picking on this b—-. She started this s—. Nobody is picking on her…. And then this n—- gives me a f—ing concussion.”

During his opening monologue at the Oscars in 2016, Rock addressed Pinkett Smith. “Jada got mad, Jada said she’s not coming… Isn’t she on a TV show? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”

During his standup, Rock admitted he had always been a fan of Smith, making this situation particularly peculiar.

“He’s made some great movies. I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life, I root for this motherf——…and now I watch ‘Emancipation’ just to see him get whooped. Got me rooting for master,” Rock said of Smith’s new film, where Smith plays a man escaping slavery.

“A lot of people go ‘Chris, how come you didn’t do nothing back?’… ‘Cause I got parents, that’s why. ‘Cause I was raised. I’ve got parents. And you know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of White people,” he said, before literally dropping the mic.

Watch the video below

Finally, Chris Rock has his say and he did not hold back.



His Netflix special is epic!



He eviscerated "woke" & cancel culture, as well as Mr. & Mrs. Will & Jada Pinkett Smith.



He definitely did not keep Will's wife's name out of his "f**king" mouth 😀



Watch small excerpt👇 pic.twitter.com/UUlruIbAQX — Naty Yifru (@NatyYifru) March 5, 2023