Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has broken his silence over the chaos that was witnessed in the country on Monday during the Azimio demonstrations.

The demos saw State-sponsored goons invade former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands City farm and stole his sheep to force the former Head of State to stop funding Raila Odinga’s demos, which they claimed was hurting their businesses.

At the same time, a gas cylinder firm owned by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga was equally attacked by stone-throwing youths.

Surprisingly, no police officer was deployed to stop the looting at Uhuru’s farm and the destruction of Raila’s Spectre company.

But reacting to the invasion of private property, Kindiki sent out a cryptic message saying:

“We must protect our Country from sliding into irretrievable anarchy.”

Being a CS for interior, Kindiki is tasked with ensuring that all corners of the country are safe.

