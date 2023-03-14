Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – After terrorizing former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, President William Ruto is going after Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina next.

This was revealed by former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, who claimed that Ruto is after scaring Azimio politicians.

While reacting after former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s charges were dropped by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, Wamalwa asked the Kenya Kwanza government to stop targeting Azimio allied politicians.

“Pleased to learn of the dropping of trumped-up charges against my brother Fred Matiangi by ODPP_KE. The KK regime should stop this Jacobin-like reign of terror targeting Azimio and perceived enemies of the State! We know you are after Hon Kioni and Ledama Olekina drop that too,” Wamalwa tweeted.

The DPP in a statement earlier noted that there was no sufficient evidence to charge Matiang’i and his Lawyer Danstan Omari.

“Upon independent and thorough analysis of the evidence availed and a review of the statements of the witnesses, the Director of Public Prosecutions found that the evidence provided was not sufficient to sustain the above charges against Dr. Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i and his advocate Mr. Danstan Omari.”

“The evidence provided did not meet the ingredients needed to prove each of the afore-mentioned offences as required by law,” the statement read in part.

