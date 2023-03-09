Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 09 March 2023 – Self-proclaimed President of Comedy in Africa Eric Omondi has officially turned 41 years old.

Taking to his Instagram account, Omondi penned a message to Kenyans, urging them to prepare for a brighter future.

The witty comedian, who has lately turned into an activist, said Kenyans have suffered for long just like the Israelites wandered in the wilderness for 40 years, and this year, he has started a journey to take Kenyans from the wilderness.

“Very soon our lives will flow with milk and honey,” Omondi promised.

Eric has been arrested two times trying to fight for common citizens by urging the Government to lower the cost of living.

Below is a screenshot of his birthday message.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.