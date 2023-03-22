Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – Renowned Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi has pleaded with Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, to organize demonstrations from Monday to Friday to ensure the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government has no money to fund its crazy budget.

Speaking to YouTubers, the entertainer argued that there should be more demonstrations to send a warning to the government that ordinary citizens are suffering.

According to Eric, no business should continue until the government addresses the skyrocketing cost of living.

“I want to appeal to the right honourable Raila Amollo Odinga. Make demonstrations Monday to Friday. So that we can have a holiday on every workday. No business should continue,” Eric stated.

Eric stated that despite the current high cost of living, top government officials are still getting huge amounts of money to buy luxury cars.

“Deputy President Rigathi Gachugua said they are losing billions due to demonstrations, but today they have been given Sh 802 million to buy cars.

“Demonstrations should be every day so the government can suffer the way Kenyans are suffering,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST