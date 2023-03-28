Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 28, 2023 – Actor Uti Nwachuku, is of the opinion that having an entitlement mentality is another subtle form of witchcraft.

In a Twitter thread posted today March 28, Uti tackled people who are always in the habit of begrudging others who refuse to give them something they want.

He said no one owes anyone anything and that people should perish the thought that encourages them to hate on another human being because they refuse to give them what they cannot earn.

Read his tweets below