Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 – President William Ruto has declared that his administration will not entertain anyone advancing economic sabotage to gain selfish interests.

This is after Azimio Leader Raila Odinga declared weekly demonstrations against the Kenya Kwanza government to be held on Monday and Thursday starting next week until his demands are met.

However, speaking during the listing of Laptrust Imara (REIT) at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Ruto vowed never to take any more nonsense from Raila Odinga in the name of fighting for the common man.

He termed Raila as an economic saboteur who is out to disrupt the economy for selfish interest, saying enough is enough.

The Head of State vowed to deal with Raila ruthlessly but within the law of the land.

“There is no reason whatsoever for anyone to stand in the way of free enterprise, disrupt businesses or sabotage economic activity, or work as economic terrorists for personal selfish interests.

“Such impunity must be dealt with firmly and with full accountability enforced to vindicate Kenya’s commitment as a free market economy,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST