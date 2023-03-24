Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 24, 2023 – The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has condemned Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for calling on his supporters to boycott certain business brands.

In a seven-page press release, KEPSA termed the directive as an unjustified attack on the business which the association held were economic drivers.

“These organizations are by a considerable measure a barometer of our economic stability and an attack on them is an affront to our national economic aspirations,” the statement read in part.

KEPSA argued that the firms, directly and indirectly, created employment opportunities for thousands of Kenyans regardless of their political affiliations and needed protection from such proclamations.

In addition, the entrepreneurs called for justification from Raila on the boycott calls, maintaining that all businesses are regulated to ensure fair practices within the law.

“KEPSA wishes to politely implore the political leaders to not include businesses in any disputes. The business community remains committed to partnering with all sectors to increase jobs and revenue for the country,” the press release noted.

At the same time, KEPSA asked the former Prime Minister to reconsider the mass action protests or ensure that businesses are unaffected.

It pointed out that the destruction of property and invasion of people’s businesses caused apprehension and fear to engage in business, thus undermining economic growth.

“Demonstrations, where property and lives are lost, do not have any winner and we all stand to lose. Threats and interruption of law and order are a risk to sustained economic development,” the document read.

Raila had called for the boycott of The Star Newspaper, KCB Bank, and Safaricom among other brands for going to bed with President William Ruto’s regime, but has since called off the boycott on The Star Newspaper after consultations with stakeholders.

