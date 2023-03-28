Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – Religious leaders from Pentecostal churches in Nyeri County have urged President William Ruto not to allow Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to blackmail him into dialogue.

Speaking under the ecumenical council banner, the clergy termed the calls for dialogue between Odinga and Ruto as unnecessary.

According to them, paving the way for dialogue between Ruto and Raila was akin to undermining the voice of the voters who overwhelmingly voted for the current administration.

They urged Raila to use other means like Parliament to address his grievances rather than sabotage the economy with his weekly demonstrations.

“Those calling for dialogue at this time should ask themselves if they want to legalize blackmail. If a handshake after every election is the way out, then there is no need for spending billions of money on elections because they will be rendered meaningless,” said Bishop Paul Wanjohi of the New Life Church.

“Many people vied for different positions like governors, senators, and members of parliament yet none of them have taken to the streets except one person who is not satisfied,” he added.

His sentiments were echoed by Bishop Joseph Kagunda of the Anglican Church of Kenya who said that Mr. Odinga was rallying Kenyans to fight the wrong cause.

