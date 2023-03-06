Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 06 March 2023 – Police have arrested a middle-aged Kenyan man who has been disguising himself as a lady.
According to reports, the suspected cross-dresser was camping in clubs to prey on unsuspecting men before he was nabbed.
He would particularly target drunk men and lure them into lodgings, before robbing them.
A video shared on social media shows cops ordering him to demonstrate how he used to dress like a woman after he was arrested.
If you had a chance to meet him in the club while drunk, you would confuse him with a lady.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
