Monday, 06 March 2023 – Police have arrested a middle-aged Kenyan man who has been disguising himself as a lady.

According to reports, the suspected cross-dresser was camping in clubs to prey on unsuspecting men before he was nabbed.

He would particularly target drunk men and lure them into lodgings, before robbing them.

A video shared on social media shows cops ordering him to demonstrate how he used to dress like a woman after he was arrested.

If you had a chance to meet him in the club while drunk, you would confuse him with a lady.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.