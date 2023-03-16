Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 16, 2023 – A makeshift distillery that distills and packages counterfeit alcoholic products was raided on Tuesday and shut down in Kericho County.

The distillery located at a residential property in Keongo village within Nyagacho area packages fast moving, cheap spirits sold in local wines and spirits outlets.

In a raid conducted by detectives and officials from KRA based in Nakuru, counterfeit alcoholic brands namely Best vodka, Space vodka, Kane Extra, Venice vodka and Tycoon vodka among other brands popular with the youth were seized.

The counterfeit products were valued at Sh22.7 Million while the total amount of taxes lost was estimated at Sh12.2 Million

Also recovered during the raid were rolls of counterfeit KRA stamps, drums full of ethanol, mixing buckets, assorted bottle tops and counterfeited stickers of various distillers.

The owner of the premises – one Paul Kamau Kimani – immediately went into hiding and efforts to trace him are currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, a seizure notice was issued by KRA and all the recovered exhibits kept in the custody of KRA.

By DCI.