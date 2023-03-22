Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 21, 2023 – Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor has called time on his professional football career.

Adebayor spent over a decade in England playing for Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace but has now called time on his career.

The forward won the African Footballer of the Year award in 2008 during his time at Arsenal.

He was also named Togo’s Footballer of the Year for five consecutive years between 2005 and 2009.

Adebayor spent most of his peak years in England, but also enjoyed spells in France with Metz and Monaco at the start of his career, and had a brief stint at Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2011.

After moving back to England following his time in Madrid, Adebayor had three years at Tottenham and six months at Palace before moving to Turkey to join Istanbul Basaksehir at the start of 2017.

He would go on to play for fellow Turkish outfit Kayserispor, prior to trying his luck in Paraguay with Olimpia.

He finished his career back in his homeland at Semassi, and is now walking away from the sport after over two decades as a professional.

