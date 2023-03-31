Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday March 30, 2023 – Emily Ratajkowski’s estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, has been accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior with teen girls.

The allegation was made in a new explosive report. Variety reported that a young woman, 24, claimed that the film producer reached out to her when she was just 17 years old via Instagram. They allegedly met up at a loft in New York City and the meeting resulted in a small role in his film “Good Time.”

The unnamed woman claimed during her audition that she was naked in front of a dozen male cast and crew members, including Josh and Benny Safdie, and had to perform the scene with an actor who had recently been released from prison.

In a statement obtained by Variety, the actress said she “was utterly stunned and felt terrified. My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if ‘He could stick it in’ while the cameras rolled. I said ‘No.’”

Shortly after the filming incident, the young woman allegedly began having sex with Bear-McClard, per Variety’s report, and they allegedly continued a consensual relationship. The legal age of consent in New York state is 17.

Bear-McClard’s rep and attorney have reportedly declined to comment on the allegation.

Aside from the first woman’s account, another unnamed individual claimed she met the New York-based filmmaker when she was 18 and he allegedly began “grooming” her on Instagram by making “career promises.”

“Sebastian and I started kissing,” she claimed. “Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom.”

The woman also alleged other disturbing behavior, including claims that Bear-McClard called her “retarded,” a “kike” and would “track” her through an app on her phone.

She also alleged that she once found Bear-McClard messaging a 15-year-old girl, and when confronted, he allegedly “appeared pleased with himself and laughed at my comment. He did not deny my accusations.”

The second woman’s alleged involvement with Bear-McClard reportedly took place when he was already married to Ratajkowski.

The producer wed the model in February 2018, only two weeks after going public with their romance.

They now share a 2-year-old son, Sylvester, but Ratajkowski filed for divorce in September 2022 amid claims the filmmaker cheated on her multiple times.