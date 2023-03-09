Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 March 2023 – A disgruntled man from Embakasi has urged police to intervene and arrest a lady who reportedly stole everything from his house.

He hosted her for a sleepover and the next day, he left her in the house for work.

When he returned home from work, he was shocked to find the house empty.

The cunning lady stole all the household items and fled.

Although the incident happened a few months back, she is yet to be arrested.

He shared his plight on social media and hoped the suspect will be arrested.

Check out the post.

