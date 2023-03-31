Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 30, 2023 – Twitter CEO, Elon Musk is now the most-followed person on the platform.

Musk surpassed Barack Obama as the most followed Twitter user – with 133.08 million followers compared to Obama’s 133.04 million this week.

It follows the Twitter CEO ordering company engineers to create a special system that boosts his tweets following the Super Bowl on February 12.

According to insiders, Musk ordered a revamp when his tweet about the Super Bowl didn’t get as many impressions as a similar tweet from President Joe Biden.

The billionaire deleted his ‘flopped’ tweet and threatened to fire his engineering team if they did not fix the engagement issue.

Musk’s follower count has been rising since and at the time of writing, he has 133,089,608 Twitter followers compared to Obama’s 133,042,468.

Interestingly, this means Obama’s follower count has declined in a matter of hours, while Musk’s is still increasing, stats published earlier by The Verge reported.